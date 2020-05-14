Mailbag: Canning a better choice than DeFazio

We should vote for Doyle Canning over Peter DeFazio in the Democratic primary.
The first question I’m sure many of you will ask is, why? DeFazio has served for so long, he’s probably doing a good job, right? It makes sense to think that, but we could do better. We’re experiencing the worst economic contraction since the Great Depression. We haven’t seen unemployment like this in nearly 100 years. DeFazio is opposed to programs to rebuild our country, infrastructure and otherwise, which would employ millions to rebuild the country and build a cleaner environment. He opposes the exact same kind of programs that Franklin Roosevelt used to end the Great Depression and create the prosperity so widely shared in the '50s and '60s. Not only that, but he is standing in the way of the policy needed to ensure homeowners, renters and even landlords need to continue their current situations.
I have to ask why DeFazio, who’s been in office since long before I was born, is the right choice? I’ll even say he’s not a bad person. The problem is, he’s held his office for 33 years; that’s 12 terms. This would be his 13th. He’s shown in this term that he’s more interest in protecting his power than about the general well-being of his constituents. I would ask that, even if you don’t support everything in her platform, you also support Doyle Canning to show DeFazio that he can’t just sit in his office and ignore his constituents.
Garrett Fleetwood
Albany
