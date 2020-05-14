Mailbag: Canning a better choice than DeFazio

The first question I’m sure many of you will ask is, why? DeFazio has served for so long, he’s probably doing a good job, right? It makes sense to think that, but we could do better. We’re experiencing the worst economic contraction since the Great Depression. We haven’t seen unemployment like this in nearly 100 years. DeFazio is opposed to programs to rebuild our country, infrastructure and otherwise, which would employ millions to rebuild the country and build a cleaner environment. He opposes the exact same kind of programs that Franklin Roosevelt used to end the Great Depression and create the prosperity so widely shared in the '50s and '60s. Not only that, but he is standing in the way of the policy needed to ensure homeowners, renters and even landlords need to continue their current situations.