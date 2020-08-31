Mailbag: Campus needs strict guidelines in place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After my noontime exercise walk on campus today (Aug. 18), I believe Oregon State University should consider immediately implementing a mask-everywhere-on-campus policy, much like the no-smoking-anywhere-on-campus policy.

Existing policies are somewhat vague, prone to misinterpretation and not being followed.

On my walk, I encountered several small groups of young people (presumably students) not wearing masks while walking close together or sitting in groups on the lawns … and none of them were 6 feet apart. They also did not make any attempt to steer clear as I approached. The few who did wear masks pulled them up quickly, and then back down quickly.

Some older adults wore masks, but not all. I saw a dad and his young daughter on a scooter zip by and I overheard her ask if she needed to keep her mask on, and her dad said “No, not here, honey.” The OSU delivery driver was not wearing a mask. Neither were the landscapers. The only people I saw consistently with masks on were the Fed-Ex and UPS drivers.

An all-campus mask-on rule would keep it simple. As people go in and out of buildings, masks wouldn't go up and down. They would just stay put. And people walking on campus would feel safer. Just like everyone knows they won’t have to breathe secondhand smoke when on campus.