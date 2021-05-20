 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Calling out the Oregon Realtors PAC
I want to commend the authors of the well-written and researched ‘As I See It' article published 5/4/21 that calls out the Oregon Realtors PAC for its disingenuous mailer regarding real estate taxes.

I also want to call out realtors Angela Stuckart (4/14) and Donna Merrifield (4/25) for their letters to the editor that misstate the effects of HB 2578 and HB 2838 either dishonestly or in ignorance. These writers did not identify themselves as realtors and thus potentially biased.

Although I realize that the Oregon Realtors PAC doesn't represent the opinions of all realtors in Oregon, I'm not sure there is still a realtor in this state that I would be willing to work with in the future.

Marge Popp

Corvallis

