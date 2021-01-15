Mailbag: Call on Biden to act on environment

The pace of global warming/climate change is accelerating while the will to address the issue seems stalled. We hope the new administration, with Democratic Party control of Congress, will jumpstart needed climate action.

For a decade, the Green Party has called for a Green New Deal, consisting of a rapid transition to 100%-renewable energy along with living-wage jobs, universal health care and investments in housing and education. Diverting excessive military spending would easily fund the transition, while making the world a safer place.

A large alliance of climate/environment groups, Climate President Action Plan, has listed critical actions that President Biden should take upon his inauguration, Jan. 20. These include stopping new fossil fuel infrastructure, ending coal/gas/petroleum leases on federal land, and banning fracking.

Biden intends to rejoin the climate Paris accords. However, the accords fall short of what is needed. In December, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutterres declared the climate crisis the top priority for the 21st century, and called on all countries to declare a climate emergency.