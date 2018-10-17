I’m appalled at how our governor’s race has been flooded with money to pay for false and misleading ads on TV that are sometimes endorsed by Knute Buehler, but mostly just being aired in support of his candidacy from outside groups who won’t disclose who they are. I think we might know the depths of despair from which they originate. Well, it sure is hard to distinguish if the ads are meant to tear down Kate Brown or support her opponent. Mostly the former, I suspect.
That brings me to HB4113 which was about school districts negotiating for class size; this was passed in February of 2018 primarily with Democratic votes. Knute Buehler was representing HD54 in Salem and voted against this, as did a total of 21 Republicans.
Kate has her priorities straight. She led the effort to save health care for 430,000 Oregonians from federal cuts, she’s increased high school graduation rates and invests in career and technical education.
Let’s not risk importing Washington, DC’s cesspool into our pristine location in the Northwest. Vote for someone who will move Oregon forward, not back.
Wendy Nilsen
Lebanon (Oct. 17)