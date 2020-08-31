Mailbag: Brown prevented thousands of deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Gov. Kate Brown, for proactively imposing science-based precautions to protect us from COVID-19.

We are in our mid-60s and therefore in an at-risk group. Your actions, along with our community’s willingness to wear face coverings and observe social distancing, may have saved our lives.

A few months ago the goal was to flatten the curve so our health care system was not overwhelmed. Present efforts are directed toward safely resuming more normal business, education and community activities, but we should take a moment to look at just how successful Oregon was at flattening the curve and preventing COVID-19 cases.

As of Aug. 18, Oregon had the ninth-lowest incidence of cases among U.S. states, at 575 per 100,000 population. The 10 states with the highest incidence of COVID-19 had between 2,000 and 3,000 cases per 100,000 population (New Jersey, Nevada, South Carolina, New York, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arizona, Florida and Louisiana).

The death rate in Oregon has also been correspondingly low, at 10 deaths per 100,000 population. Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey have suffered more than 100 deaths per 100,000 population.