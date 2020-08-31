Mailbag: Brown prevented thousands of deaths

Thank you, Gov. Kate Brown, for proactively imposing science-based precautions to protect us from COVID-19.
We are in our mid-60s and therefore in an at-risk group. Your actions, along with our community’s willingness to wear face coverings and observe social distancing, may have saved our lives.
A few months ago the goal was to flatten the curve so our health care system was not overwhelmed. Present efforts are directed toward safely resuming more normal business, education and community activities, but we should take a moment to look at just how successful Oregon was at flattening the curve and preventing COVID-19 cases.
As of Aug. 18, Oregon had the ninth-lowest incidence of cases among U.S. states, at 575 per 100,000 population. The 10 states with the highest incidence of COVID-19 had between 2,000 and 3,000 cases per 100,000 population (New Jersey, Nevada, South Carolina, New York, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arizona, Florida and Louisiana).
The death rate in Oregon has also been correspondingly low, at 10 deaths per 100,000 population. Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey have suffered more than 100 deaths per 100,000 population.
Infectious disease prevention should be based on the guidance of public health and medical professionals who understand the epidemiology of respiratory infections. Gov. Brown very likely prevented thousands of deaths and untold suffering by following the advice of experts, and for that every Oregonian should be thankful. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University data as tabulated by the Washington Post)
Joseph Postman and Lois Olund
Philomath
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!