Mailbag: Brown, Floyd should have cooperated

The liberal media has recently depicted police as thugs and racists when interacting with black citizens.

Let's examine the cases of Michael Brown in Ferguson and George Floyd in Minneapolis. Brown shoplifted then assaulted the store owner and proceeded to walk down the center of a street, presumably disrupting traffic. Officer Wilson instructed Brown to move to the sidewalk. Brown reached into Wilson's car, assaults the officer, and attempts to take his gun whereby Brown is shot and killed.

I submit Brown would be alive today had he cooperated with Wilson's instructions, but he didn't. Brown's behavior got him killed. In the case of Floyd, he was publicly intoxicated and attempting to pass a counterfeit bill. Police where called, and when police attempted to cuff him, Floyd resisted. Then Floyd refused to get into the police car. After a scuffle Floyd was ultimately cuffed then restrained by the knee on his neck.

Am I suggesting the knee on the neck was justified? Absolutely not. Floyd was restrained at that time and therefore the knee tactic was totally uncalled-for. My point in these two cases as well as others the liberal press has selectively highlighted the past several years is time and again black citizens have been argumentative, uncooperative, and combative with police. The press ignores this and so does the black community.