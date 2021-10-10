 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Bronco bucked because of belt
0 Comments

Mailbag: Bronco bucked because of belt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At a recent rodeo I attended, I watched a bronco bucking all over the arena.

I realized it was doing so because it had a belt tightly wrapped around its body, between its belly and its hips. It was objecting to the discomfort.

The next time I go to a rodeo, I hope to see the cowboys out bucking up a storm, trying to get rid of the misery of having a belt tied around their middle between their bellies and their hips. Maybe they could get a bargain in a women’s department that sells girdles.

Kathy Vohland

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News