Mailbag: Bring voting power back to the people

Our democracy needs the National Popular Vote bill.

When passed by enough state legislatures, this initiative will ensure that every vote is important to our presidential candidates. Gone will be the campaigns that focus on the handful of battleground states while ignoring the other 40-some of us.

Under the current system, if you live in a state where the majority (however slim it is) supports “the other candidate,” your vote blows away in the wind — it has no weight in determining your president. Under the Popular Vote initiative, every vote will count. Your vote will have the same weight as that of a “majority” voter. The presidential candidate with the most popular votes wins the election. It’s as simple as that.

Contact your legislators; ask them to support this bill. If your state has not yet considered the bill, force the issue. If your state has already approved it — great! Contact your friends, your relatives in other states, and let’s get this Popular Vote initiative passed and bring the voting power back to the people, not the politicians.

Tim Slack

Shedd

