Mailbag: Bring lawsuit against the state

After reading that Albany is going to be FIVE million dollars short without a new revenue source, in my opinion I think I have the solution. A $50,000,000 lawsuit against the state of Oregon for the loss of small business revenue caused by the states covid policy. Name Governor Kate Brown and our legislature as the defendents for their malicious misconduct mask policy that has hurt everyone in Oregon. The state has proven they care nothing about lives, livelihood or quality of life so its time they pay up.

Just like the vote the state doesn't audit its covid policy with outside auditors that would give us real trust in what the states doing. Fifteen days has turned into over a year in our shutdown yet who audits their honesty? Who checks to make sure the covid testers are getting true results? Any politician who is honest and has integrity would demand an audit of our covid numbers.

Government has really hurt every city in Oregon and now government wants to raise taxes and fees because of lost revenue government destroyed. Why not lower taxes and fees to stimulate growth and get this state working and on its feet again?

James Farmer

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0