Mailbag: Bring home our troops

Being a Vietnam veteran, I don't know if this is the right message to put out there, but right now who cares.
I'm not going to say what is right or wrong about this whole Middle East quagmire we have been in for the last 25 years. Everyone has their own thoughts, and that's good. I'm just saying that after all these years of trying to help out Iraq with many soldiers KIA or wounded, they want to now side with Iran over the killing of a known terrorist leader. They just voted for the complete withdrawal of American troops from their country.
You have free articles remaining.
Well, that is fine with me. After spending billions of dollars and lost lives, let us leave soon. All I ask is that when the last American soldier leaves Iraq — please pick up the checkbook and bring it with you.
And now to the Legion for another beer.
Dave Roe
Lebanon