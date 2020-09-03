Mailbag: Bridge to nowhere

Open letter to Corvallis City Council: To whom it may concern; Are you really thinking about buying a Bridge to Nowhere? Can you really justify this possible ongoing expense for a thing that might be a "gem" in 25 years? Have you heard the joke "why did the chicken cross the river?" Because the City of Corvallis bought a Bridge to Nowhere so it can. Also, you guys must be rolling in the dough to buy this kind of extravagance. I know you think you are just looking into it but that is how it always gets started. Money for a study; then a consultant; then a project and before you know it, you've bought a Bridge to Nowhere. The worst part of this idea is that when you finally realize what a mistake it is, all that will be left is a Bridge to Nowhere. Oh, and a whole lot of debt.
The citizens of Corvallis rely on you to do the right thing and spending any effort on an unsafe (seismic or otherwise) bridge does not seem like the right thing.
Ted Lane
Corvallis
