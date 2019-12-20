Mailbag: Bridge replacement long overdue

Maybe it’s just me, but I laughed out loud reading the recent letter (Dec. 11) that referred to “our beloved bridge” (i.e., Van Buren). The institutional process issues aside, publicly it’s never been made clear exactly why the bridge needs preservation versus appropriate recycling of its materials.

Yes, it’s relatively old, but so are a lot of things that have outlived their time. Having traveled several continents, it’s often striking and refreshing to see how other cultures are not afraid to blend new structures with those that are truly unique and historic. It’s hard to imagine any serious concerns about the removal of a similar bridge in France or Japan.

The replacement of the Van Buren Bridge is literally decades overdue, and the latest flap may simply add yet more exhaust gases from congested vehicles during the daily rush hour. And at the rate we’re going, even when those vehicles are all hybrids or electrics, their drivers still won’t think of it as “our beloved bridge.”

Paul W. Adams

Corvallis

