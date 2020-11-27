Mailbag: Bridge model would be draw to museum

I was the bridge construction inspector for the rehabilitation and redecking project of the Van Buren Bridge in the 1990s.

Later I served as the Oregon Department of Transportation’s team leader to develop the preferred alternative selection and the development of the construction plans 2004-07. During my time as project team leader, I also helped coordinate the second rehabilitation and repainting project conducted during the final phases of the plans development. I have a more intimate knowledge of the underlying structural condition of the historic bridge than do most Corvallis citizens.

Now it appears the bridge may be removed and possibly scrapped. I’m convinced this is the right choice. Moving expense and future maintenance costs do not seem feasible to me. Not to mention the liability, as surely there will be folks climbing to the highest points just for fun.

To honor this historic structure, I propose the city, county and historic preservationists partner to commission a detailed scale model, say 6 to 8 feet long, of the structure and approach ramps.

This working model set on a table platform could include a hand-crank to make the model turn open and closed as the original once did. This diorama could be a nice feature in the downtown museum.