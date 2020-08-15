Mailbag: Bridge investment will reap benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a resident of Salem, but own property in Corvallis. We are frequent visitors, so have been following the plans for the Van Buren Bridge.

Understanding the stresses on local budgets, I appreciate the cautious position of this newspaper. However, I suggest that the community has an opportunity that won’t come again, an investment that will reap benefits long into the future.

Salem purchased a railroad bridge of similar vintage 11 years ago. At the time, many objected. The bridge needed extensive and expensive work, and many argued that the bike/pedestrian lanes on the two vehicular bridges were adequate. But proponents persevered.

Today, the Union Street Railroad Bridge is immensely popular. It is a comfortable and safe way for families with children on bikes or in strollers to cross the Willamette, and provides the only opportunity for people with mobility limitations to cross the river in something other than a car. On a normal summer weekend, it is a vibrant and happy recreational destination. The bridge also provides emergency access when the highway bridges are blocked.