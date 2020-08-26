Mailbag: Braxton Bragg, Civil War loser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In another example of a lethal combination of ignorance and bigotry, Donald Trump wants to keep forts named after traitors and failures.

Take Fort Bragg, for example. Like Donald Trump the businessman, Braxton Bragg was a total failure as a Civil War general.

Bragg was a traitor to the United States, graduating from West Point but defecting to the Confederate Army, in large part to protect his investment in more than 100 slaves. Almost every battle he conducted ended in defeat. He was hated by his men, who mocked his military acumen, which was further hindered by a horrid temper.

He turned a Confederate victory at the Battle of Chickamauga into a defeat at the Battle of Chattanooga. Bragg is generally considered among the worst generals of the Civil War, and the losses he suffered have been cited as principal contributors to the ultimate defeat of the Confederacy.

Said another way, he lost the Civil War all by himself. He was both a traitor and a loser. That’s probably why Trump is attracted to him.

Michael Coolen

Corvallis

