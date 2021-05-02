Mailbag: Brad Wilson hopes to earn your vote

I was disappointed with the Greater Albany Public Schools’ decision to keep Albany Police off our school campuses.

First they removed school resource officers, and now they have asked officers to leave after they were handing out stickers and virtual high-fives to our students returning to in-person instruction. This yearly welcome ritual is one of the small things that reminded me how incredible Albany schools are and what a great place it is to raise a family. I know community members who work in law enforcement. These decisions are deeply saddening to them.

I am also frustrated but not surprised. It was careless and disrespectful. I strongly believe the Albany Police Department has worked carefully to create a community-focused police force. I believe we can build bridges between our exceptional students and the many wonderful individuals who put on the uniform every day. Our schools should be a safe place for our children.

As I recall the failed plot to blow up West Albany High School, I am thankful for the strong relationship GAPS had with law enforcement at the time to thwart that threat. We must keep our commitment to a strong relationship between GAPS and Albany Police. I want our students, parents, teachers and administrators to be safe.

Brad Wilson