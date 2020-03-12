Mailbag: Boundary plan misses the mark

The latest Corvallis School District boundary proposal has lost sight of its own task force's evaluation criteria — walk/bike, community, long-term fix, student welfare, reducing disruption. In a town the size of Corvallis, how can we think it acceptable to put a 12-year-old on a bus for 45 minutes twice a day? We're a Top 10 bicycle city — except if you're a middle/high school kid on the west side of town, it will no longer be possible to safely bicycle to school.

Corvallis is full of smart, creative people. Last night (March 5) I heard several suggestions for dealing with the bubble that are a lot less drastic than redistricting and would give the district time to deal with the real growth problem — all of our upper schools located in the northeast corner of town. I encourage people to write to the school district board with alternative suggestions and remind them of what is important to us beyond just making the enrollment numbers balance over the next three years.