Mailbag: Bottom line on GAPS Board firing Goff

We’ve read negative editorials about the new Greater Albany Public Schools Board and the firing of Superintendent Melissa Goff that claim the new board fails to display integrity, wasted $200,000 by firing Goff, and is vindictive.

I know some of the new members. They’re good, competent people and community servants. Linn County records show the new board won overwhelmingly, by more than 40% over the next candidate in the closest race — a mandate.

I’m aware of concerns about Superintendent Goff and won’t litigate them here. Public schools wield power without competing choice and school boards are democratic institutions empowered to hold them to high standards. An occasional change in elected leadership, or executive leadership, is a sign of accountability. The pubic voted for change and got what they voted for — not a big deal. What followed is a big deal.

The outgoing board in the eleventh hour and out of the public eye, gave Ms. Goff a one-year contract extension and a raise to $200,000. It was an act of defiance/punishment against the community — effectively the middle finger to the people. But what about Goff? With a new board being seated, she should have waited to be confirmed in a public process. Nope. She took the golden parachute and confirmed concerns.