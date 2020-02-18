Mailbag: Boshart Davis needs to go

I agree with the recent letter from Ricardo Small (Mailbag, Feb. 6) calling for removal of Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis from office. Her recalcitrant position on climate change is reason enough to replace her with better leadership.

She shows a willful ignorance of climate change. It may be OK for the average citizen to not understand what is happening with our weather, but it is incumbent on our elected representatives to find out what is going on.

Benjamin Franklin said: "Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn." Boshart Davis had the whole previous legislative session to learn, but failed. With climate change an increasingly serious problem, we need solutions, not clueless roadblocks.

It's time for solution-minded representation in House District 15. Boshart Davis needs to go.

Bob Heald

Albany

