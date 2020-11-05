Mailbag: Bob Dylan cleared the room

His songs truly captured — and inspired — the spirit of his times. His voice, maybe not so much.

In the early ‘60s, one of my friends helped pay for her education by working in the dining hall of her small college. Sometimes a few students lingered too long after lunch, preventing the dining service crew from finishing their cleanup duties and potentially making them late for afternoon classes. When this happened, the crew would play a Bob Dylan recording on the hall’s audio system. It cleared the room every time!