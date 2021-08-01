Mailbag: Board should display integrity

I find it incredibly negligent of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board to have failed to seek out public input regarding the employment of Superintendent Goff.

This lack of transparency shows a flagrant disregard for the opinions of the public that they are supposed to represent. This lack of public input has left many in the community stunned or outraged because the board also gave no explanation or justification for her dismissal.

The GAPS Board needs to make a motion to rescind their vote to terminate Melissa Goff’s contract so they can gather public input on a decision that impacts our entire community on so many levels.

Failure to rescind their vote and gather public input would convey a blatant message to all members of our community: that our newly sworn-in board members are following their own agendas rather than listening to the will of the community they are supposed to represent.

Many of the board members attained their positions as the result of an election in which over 80% of the voting population did not participate. If those who abstained from voting weren’t paying attention before, they are now, and many are livid about the board’s subversive acts.