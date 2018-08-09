It is really tragic how so many people have been intentionally misled about the illegal immigrant situation in this country. First of all, the numbers of illegal immigrants coming here because of better wages have been in sharp decline since the Great Recession. The numbers were highest in 2000, then dropped some, spiking again but lower, in 2006. With the recession, they dropped significantly, and are still much lower than they have been since a peak in 2014.
Secondly, the illegal crossings for jobs have not been families. The families coming are coming for sanctuary and for protection. Does anyone who thinks about it think that they would come all this way, with threats of physical abuse and rape, leaving behind everything and everyone that they knew, if they felt that they had a choice?
It's politically popular for many groups to stir up unreasoning fears, to gain support. Even the Syrian refugees, who were checked and checked again, over an 18-month to 2-year period, families and professional people were viewed as terrorists by many, even though they didn't fit any profile for terrorism.
We are being blinded by unreasoning fear and hate, and it is damaging our future.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Aug. 8)
