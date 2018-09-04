Birtherism didn't end with Obama. It's still with us. The heart of Birtherism is a deeply felt belief (like a religion) that non-whites are not real Americans. That's what Trump was trying to prove about Obama: that he wasn't born here, and was a Muslim. 70 percent of the people in West Virginia believed Obama was a Muslim.
Trump's view of black athletes that kneel during the anthem is they aren't real Americans. They aren't entitled to their own interpretation of patriotism. This also explains the ripping away of babies from their parents: they can't become Americans! Also, Hispanics born in the U.S. can't get passports to re-enter the country if they go to Mexico to see relatives. They are not seen by Trump as real Americans, worthy of honor and respect.
In short, Trump's views, policies and sympathies are those of a white supremacist. He won't speak ill of white supremacists. In fact he says they include some "fine people." He would like to see immigrants from Norway, but not from what he called "____-hole" countries. That explains a lot.
How's that for our national leader?
John Goodwin
Lebanon (Sept. 4)