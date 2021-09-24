Mailbag: Bipartisan climate action not possible

Congressman Kurt Schrader admits climate change is an existential threat, yet refuses to act without bipartisan support. That may sound sensible to some, but here's the problem: in our political reality, bipartisan climate action is not possible. We must act on climate now, and fortunately, there is a proposal that meets the moment we are in.

President Biden's Build Back Better plan, aka the budget reconciliation bill, is our last best chance for meaningful federal climate legislation. If Congressman Schrader truly believes time is running out for the climate, he must support the reconciliation bill.

The budget reconciliation bill will address the climate crisis with innovative investments in clean electricity, aid America’s economic recovery with well-paying, family-sustaining jobs, and alleviate impacts of pollution, drought and wildfire smoke like we’ve experienced here in Oregon.

Instead of supporting real action, Schrader has pushed a fake, bipartisan clean energy proposal that has little chance of passing, and if it did, would be just a drop in the bucket. We need Congressman Schrader to support the real solutions proposed by people who have dedicated their lives to developing climate solutions that can keep our future livable.