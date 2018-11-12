Over the past eight months, I have had the incredible honor of meeting many new people around this district. I had the privilege of listening and learning from people about the issues they care about. This community has made me into the person I am today, and it makes me incredibly proud of my roots. The outpouring of support was overwhelming. I am honored to be chosen as your voice in the legislature.
But this election wasn’t about me. It was about casting a positive vision for this state; not a vision of the status quo, but a vision to improve our schools, to save our foster system, to help our businesses create jobs, and to ensure we bring balance and common sense to the legislature.
Thank you to those who volunteered time, contributed financially, and most importantly, cast their vote. It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent or any other political party, I want to represent every person and every family in the legislature. While the election is over, the work has just begun.
The big issues that face our state were not solved on Tuesday night. The balance that this state desperately needs, unfortunately, got worse. As the recent editorial of this paper stated, a super majority in both chambers will make collaboration and bipartisanship essential. I remain committed to this regardless of the numbers and the uphill battle we might face.
The work for thriving communities and common sense in our state government starts now.
Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis
Oregon 15th District
Albany (Nov. 13)