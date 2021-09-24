Mailbag: Big pharma over Oregonians

Yet Representative Schrader chose to side with big pharma, which has spent tens of millions of the dollars it has gotten from American consumers to lobby against the provision. The bill would have tied drug prices to what companies charges for these same medications in other countries, allowing American consumers to finally rein in the fastest-growing portion of their medical bills. Since 2014, drug companies have raised their prices in America 33%, while all other medical costs have risen only 17%, making them one of the highest-profit sectors in the American economy. But Representative Schrader seems to have forgotten that every penny of that profit is taken from the pockets of individuals who have no choice but to pay whatever these corporations choose to charge. And despite these companies' claims that reducing their profits will impede drug development, much drug research is already publicly funded through research grants and institutions of higher education. I have supported Representative Schrader's campaigns in the past, but unless he decides to represent the interests of the people of Oregon over corporate lobbyists, I will never do so again.