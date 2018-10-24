While proceeding through either city or county areas of this state it becomes quite noticeable, as the result of shear size and volume of some signs, which candidates are possibly supported by big money interests. It has been stated, big-money interests are less concerned with the well-being of the general populace.
Evidently, the one political entity which presently controls activities within the nation's capital is now receiving benefits from their recent installation (forced through) of another character to a position within the (once) Supreme Court. It has just been learned the court has recently granted allowance for some states to continue to utilize their (established) systems which contribute to continued disallowance/suppression of Native Americans and others from being able to vote.
In addition, the political entity's leader just acknowledged — as the result of their recent (forced-through) tax cut for corporations and big money interests — the national debt has (again) blossomed, and they are considering cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits for the American populace.
Scott Williams
Albany (Oct. 24)