Mailbag: Biden will help us rise from the swamp

The Friday the 13th GT included much venting by disgruntled Republicans.

Democrats treated Trump badly for all four years of his presidency, they said. He has done good things for the people of the United States, they said. They claimed false accusations against him and disrespect for him.

Trump has brought it on by and for himself. Beginning with his initial campaign for election, he has exposed himself as a true demagogue, a fascist, a misogynist, a racist, a narcissist. He has lied to all of us, Republicans and Democrats alike.

He has exemplified nepotism, hidden his tax returns, given huge tax breaks to corporations, caused immigrant families to be separated, incited riots, fired a huge number of his administration personnel for not toeing the line with his own personal doctrines, denied the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic while even promoting the spread of the virus with his no-mask rhetoric and example and super-spreader rallies.

Trump has been, and still is, a huge embarrassment for our country. He is a person of low morality and poor character. Our nation has lost its reputation as a bastion of democracy, a source of inspiration and a leader in human ideals. We should strive to regain our position in the world.