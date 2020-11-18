Mailbag: Biden plans to move fast on virus

I was thrilled to hear that Biden was planning to move quickly in defeating the pandemic!

First he is going to get all the very intellectual and very smart science people to gather and talk for 60 to 80 days, and then meet with him to decide how to handle the pandemic. I am sure this will really help the country recover in a hurry!

Then I listened to the great governor of New York. He wants to wait and not give the vaccine to the country until Biden is in office. That way Biden would be the great man who saved our country! I guess this jerk doesn’t realize it will be two months before Biden will be able to take the office, if he does!

Of course, this is the jerk who sent people back to care homes with the coronavirus. Then this nut wrote a book on how great of a job he had done saving New York.

I was impressed how the left leaners want all the people to join them in being one country. Funny, the last three years the left spent all their time trying to get rid of Trump and call the right everything in the book!

Robert Wilson

Albany

