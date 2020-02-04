Mailbag: Beware narcissism in high places

From the "Diagnostic & Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders":

You can make up your own opinion: What is a narcissistic personality disorder?

1. A pervasive pattern of grandiosity, need for admiration, and lack of empathy.

2. An exaggerated sense of self-importance.

3. Preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty or ideal love.

4. Belief he/she is "special" and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people.

5. Requires excessive admiration.

6. Selfishly takes advantage of others to achieve his own ends.

7. Lacks empathy.

8. Shows arrogant. haughty, patronizing, or contemptuous behaviors or attitudes.

Narcissists erupt with self-righteous indignation whenever they believe others are breaking the rules or acting unfairly by getting even. They have no compunction about breaking the rules themselves, however, because they know they're special and that the rules don't apply to them.