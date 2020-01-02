Mailbag: Better jobs are out there

In reference to George Novak (Mailbag, Dec. 17):

The job market is good. In the Albany area, "now hiring" signs are common. Industry can't find tradespeople; new small business are popping up everywhere.

If you are working for $11 per hour for three jobs, this would be a good time to find a better job. They are out there. Schooling and training are available at a reasonable cost.

People need to stop being a sucker to very low-wage and no-future jobs. When people look at their 401(k), their house value and spendable cash, they've got to be smiling. Can you imagine how great the economy could be if the shysters back in D.C. would work together?

Stop listening to the naysayers. If you don't like working hard for low wages, work just as hard at finding a better job.

Jack Cox

Millersburg

