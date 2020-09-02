Mailbag: Bernadette Hansen for Senate District 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For readers in Oregon Senate District 12, Bernadette Hansen is an excellent choice to replace Brian Boquist. Her positions on two issues in particular, draw me to her: homelessness and climate action. Bernadette wants increased investments in mental health programs, affordable housing and shelters, food subsidies and other social and emergency services. Along with this, she supports increasing employment and income in order to achieve housing stability. Homelessness is a complex issue, and I firmly believe Bernadette can help Oregon develop policies to solve the problem over the long term.

On the topic of climate change, Bernadette’s opponent, Boquist, completely lost my support with his reprehensible behavior in 2019, when the Senate tried to take action on a cap-and-trade carbon-reduction bill. As I see it, Bernadette will help develop legislation that properly prices carbon pollution, fairly structures payment for that pollution and supports businesses and individuals that innovate and incorporate clean-energy practices.

Let’s elect Bernadette Hansen to the Oregon Senate and make progress on homelessness, climate change and other critical issues for Oregon’s future. We do not have time to waste with representation by someone like Boquist who threatens and stonewalls, rather than participate in, our democratic processes.