Mailbag: Ben & Jerry's is a good company

July 27’s guest editorial was a false condemnation of Ben & Jerry’s as anti-Semitic, maliciously intending to destroy a good company.

B&J courageously decided to stop selling ice cream in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories. They were very careful to continue to sell within what is euphemistically called “Israel proper” (even though it’s a colonial enterprise that ripped Palestinians from their homes in 1947-48 so Jews could claim them. Read Miko Peled’s “The General’s Son;” his Jewish mother refused to occupy the home offered because she knew it was stolen.)

B&J was protesting apartheid by supporting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions.

The U.S. was too slow to sanction South Africa; Israeli apartheid must be censured.

Zionist retaliation against the BDS movement is powerful — 30 states were pressured into passing laws prohibiting contracting with the state if the contractor ever supported BDS! Nonsense! Censorship of Americans’ right to free speech is outrageous; no country’s above criticism.