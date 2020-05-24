Mailbag: Being alive is a dream world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Consider for the moment all the humans who have died — and all who will die in the future; billions of fellow homo sapiens.

Imagine a collective mind representing their accumulated wisdom, and what it might wish to say to the living: “Here we are, in this state of non-being, for all of eternity, looking back upon the brief time each of us was alive. It was a dream world.

“We had the power to look around; to smell in the air its moving contents; to taste food on the tongue and back of the throat; to hear voices and the most beautiful and unusual music; to touch the skin of beloved friends and partners; to feel the love and connection shared among those with whom life is experienced.

“What an amazing time it was, never to be repeated. True, now we have no earthly concerns, no physical or psychological pain, no fear of deprivation or unfulfilled promise, no sorrow for deeds aspired to but not accomplished, even no fear of death, for it has come and gone and consumed us in its perpetual embrace! We are free, free as never before, no longer imprisoned by the biological imperative.