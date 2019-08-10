I thought I had heard everything!
When I heard that in some towns folks are taxed for the rain that falls on their roofs, I thought I had heard everything! Then I pick up yesterday's paper to read "Assisted Living Fee Mulled by the City" -- now this really takes the cake!
The article says they are considering more than a dozen options to generate revenue. I wonder if they have considered a conveyance tax for the wheelchairs and walkers?
Depression kids learned to live frugally and practiced a conservative lifestyle. We sewed our own clothes, canned our food from a garden we planted. It is the blatant waste in projects like "the bridge that goes nowhere" that we find so irresponsible.
City father, what do you do when other people's money is gone?
Vera Bowers
Albany (Aug. 7)