Reading Matthew Goss' latest climate conspiracy letter, it appears that not only does he miss details, but he doesn't seem to pay attention to responses to his letters.
Taking his statements in order, he claims that global temperatures and sea levels are not rising, ignoring readily available evidence of melting glaciers all over the world, a massive ice sheet being cut loose in Antarctica, which destroyed almost half of the King Penguin population, etc. As for former President Obama buying a home in Martha's Vineyard, it is easy to tell with very little research that they are working there to do what is necessary to protect their properties. They have task forces hard at work.
As for carbon dioxide levels, I suspect that his professor may have also mentioned the other categories needed for healthy growth, such as nutrients in the soil and balanced temperatures. Trees are growing too quickly, and their health is poor.
People can find the governmental link by looking under climate.gov and other sources. Once again, I hope that most people will look for the details and evidence, and then see who is giving good information, and who is fueling the propaganda and lies.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Nov. 11)