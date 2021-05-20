Mailbag: Be careful of heavy exercise

Related to this story
There are a number of things that impress me about Denee Newton-Vasquez as a candidate for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board.
Turned on the National Football Draft program April 29, hoping to enjoy an organized presentation of outstanding college football players havi…
After reading that Albany is going to be FIVE million dollars short without a new revenue source, in my opinion I think I have the solution. A…
I read with some amusement Mr. Halsey’s latest contributions to the Albany Democrat-Herald (“A fine example of dog-whistle politics,” April 27).
In standing in solidarity with those individuals who championed the removal of Albany police officers greeting children at Albany public schoo…
Unfortunately the Benton County voters are being asked to pile on even more taxes over the next few years.
I see a lot of blame cast on Kate Brown when I think most blame should be focused inward.
I’m confused.
I would like to address the Oregon State Police SWAT team training that took place April 19 on Rodgers Mountain in Scio.
Dr. Harris’ letter of May 2 (“No one’s rights would be violated”) contains misleading statements. He can be partially forgiven because his ide…