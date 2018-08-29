I recently had an appointment with a new (to me) dermatologist. I have had old-age spots removed every other year for about 40 years. My former dermatologist said they were precancerous and my insurance always paid to have them removed. My new dermatologist diagnosed two as precancerous and the rest were not. He said I could pay out of pocket to have the non precancerous spots removed. He shared that Medicare is having to cut back due to dwindling funds. He said that these changes were made in 2017 and more changes will be happening in the future. I am concerned about losing coverage for other health conditions in the future.
This was a wake-up call for me. Many groups such as HCAO (Health Care For All Oregon) are trying to make improvements to our health care system in the United States and Oregon. Our current administration in taking away many of our current benefits. We need to be aware of the changes and share our concerns with others.
Jan Heaton
Albany (Aug. 28)