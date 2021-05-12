Mailbag: Be a part of city council meetings

I’m writing today to thank those of you who bring your concerns, your thoughts and your opinions on issues to me and my fellow Albany City Council members.

Knowing what you think and how you feel helps us as we seek to represent you.

I also want to encourage everyone with all my heart, please, if you truly want to know what’s going on, be a part of the meetings. With the exception of executive sessions, they are open to the public as well as being a matter of public record.

You might not realize it, but there’s a big difference between hearing/seeing a meeting for yourself and reading someone else’s perspective of it.

The best way to be truly informed is to find out for yourself.

We’re still meeting remotely, but links are available on the city of Albany website.

Staff makes sure our meetings are recorded so you can watch them at your convenience (if you’re not available when they’re taking place).

Thank you again.

Matilda Novak, Councilor, Ward 1

Albany

