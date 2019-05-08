Regarding Dennis Macrina’s comments (Mailbag, May 6), AG Barr did not act as a representative of the people of the US, but (shamefully) acted as the president’s personal representative. That is appalling and shameful. The Dems cannot decide whether they like the Mueller Report until they see it. It is Congress’ responsibility to oversee the actions of the White House and the AG. Arrogance? Have you paid any attention whatsoever to our president’s behavior?
Lastly, I’d rather see our representatives cry rather than shut down the government when they don’t get their way.
Gayle Peterson
Corvallis (May 6)