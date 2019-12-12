Mailbag: Bannon’s assault on the truth

Steve Bannon is a walking hand grenade, advocating nationalist, racist and religious extremism. He was a close adviser and campaign manager for Donald Trump. He left the campaign and traveled to Europe, where he advocated for Brexit. Like (too) many, facts don’t matter when you believe your cause is righteous.

And according to Bannon and his minions, the truth is the enemy. The press, which reports the truth and helps the people hold politicians and governments accountable, is the “enemy of the people.”

Anyone who has followed Mr. Trump knows he parrots this lie. At rallies he points out to audiences where the press sit and tells his followers they are lying scum. Truth is his enemy.

Bannon said the best way to fight the free press is to bombard them with (excrement). Overload them with accusations and false claims. Create headlines on a regular basis so the press hops from one story to another – without the time to complete the previous accusation.

Our country has moved from No Drama Obama to a bad soap opera. And it is intentional.