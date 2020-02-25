Mailbag: Banning cats for being cats is cruel

My name is Olivia Christie, age 10, and I love all animals. So when I got the mail on Feb. 14 and saw “Council hears argument against outdoor cats,” I thought to myself, “Here's where I make a difference.”

Animals can’t decide who will own them or who won’t. When feral cats run loose that's because they don’t have anywhere else to go. As for leaving their feces behind, they cannot control where they go — they're animals. Banning or killing all feral cats because they're being cats is just completely cruel.

Just because an animal is homeless and does its business somewhere is not a good enough reason to make it about life or death. We all go to the bathroom; so do animals. Yes, some of the feces they leave behind contain bacteria and/or parasites, but we can clean it up pretty fast before someone comes along.

So are we really going to kill our feral cats because they're being cats? Is that the type of community we want? With all the other bad stuff in the world, are we really going to end feral cats' lives because they are being cats?

Olivia Christie

Scio

