Mailbag: Augerot and Wyse for commissioners

Commissioner Xan Augerot is always there for her constituents.

She asks the right questions and understands advocates for equity. She has a phenomenal ability to include people in the decision-making process and lead with a clear vision. Xan reflects the values of the residents of Benton County. She fosters inter-jurisdictional collaboration to achieve the best outcomes for all residents. Our communities are fortunate to have Xan as a county commissioner. Please join me in reelecting Xan as county commissioner.

Councilor Nancy Wyse has been a phenomenal public servant. She listens and is able to focus on solving complicated issues. I know that she knows how to fulfill the duties of the office and make the right decisions. Her understanding of how the local government works is a strength and a requirement for anyone to serve on the board of commissioners.

Serving as the Corvallis School Board chair, I have seen Xan and Nancy in our boardroom, coordinating and advocating for strong collaboration between local government agencies. I have met with thousands of county families and voters in the past few years. I am putting my full confidence in these two phenomenal candidates, who are going to serve our communities very well.

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh

Corvallis

