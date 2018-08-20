So once again, the editor misses the point (Opinion, Aug. 16) by joining all newspapers condemning President Trump's criticism of fake news. During the run-up to his election Mr. Trump's practice was to attack an opponent who first verbally abused him.
That type of response continues today. Many articles in ADH are biased against POTUS and mis-state reality.
An example? ADH article written for the paper by others stated it was "Trumps policy" to separate children from parents who illegally enter the country. That is fake news — the policy has been in effect over several administrations.
The editor is encouraged to understand Mr. Trump will stop the attacks when the bias is eliminated. Fake news is the enemy of the American people and ADH is no exception.
Tom Cordier
Albany (Aug. 18)