Mailbag: Attack on solar panels off the mark

This is in regards to a recent letter about toxicity of solar photovoltaic panels (Mailbag, Feb. 11).

Comparing waste from specific types of unnamed solar panels and not the typical ones to a small part of the nuclear fuel cycle in vague terms is fuelish.

There are different types of PV; ones used for homes and commercially don't have cadmium. These can be recycled, though the industry is in its infancy in the U.S. Prices from last week were $16 and $25 each.

CIGS and Cadmium telluride, along with the more standard solar modules, are more utility scale. First Solar is the largest manufacturer of CdTE panels in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world, recycling since 2005.

Since February 2014, the collection, transport and recycling of PV is regulated in every EU country. We should do the same. The state of Washington is on its way.

Solar modules last longer than 20 to 30 years. All solar panels today warranty the output at 80 to 85% at 25 years. The older ones used to have a warranty of 80% at 20 years. There are some from 30 to 40 years ago.

A pallet of PV from 10 years ago produced @ 4.86 kw now is 13.86+ kw, cutting shipping, land use, wire, racking and production by two-thirds.