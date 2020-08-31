Mailbag: Associated Press made us do it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s somewhat fascinating to read the Gazette-Times’ rationale for printing Black in uppercase and white in lowercase: The Associated Press made us do it.

That’s about as valid an excuse as “The devil made me do it.”

Your dear old fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Tremblay, when instructing you on when to use capital letters, would have been quick to point out that, obviously, one must be correct and the other wrong. To help you remember, she might have provided some easy examples, such as Canadian and american, or Corvallis and albany.

Later that week, after you brought home your well-deserved F on the test and explained to your mother that the Associated Press said to do this, you might have expected to hear, “If the Associated Press told you it would be good to jump off a cliff, would you do that too?”

So what’s next? If AP dictates that, henceforth, the presidential candidates’ names should appear in print as JOE BIDEN and donald trump, will you do that too? How about throwing in happy or sad face emoji?

I would have thought you would have told AP that you have too much respect for the Queen’s English (queen’s english? Queen’s english? Queen’s English?) to arbitrarily make changes to it at their whim.