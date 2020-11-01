Mailbag: Associated Press is dictating opinion

Once again I see a “news” article that proves your paper should be called “The Associated Press News.”

On Page A5 of the Oct. 17 paper, the article titled “Early votes flood system” is an example of left-leaning, slanted “reporting.” My issue is with the fact that they reported the 2-to-1 ratio of more Democrats voting than Republicans. They did not say the Dems are voting for Biden, but that is certainly implied.

As a West Coast voter, it has always been discouraging to hear election results early — particularly when I lived in California and sometimes couldn’t go vote until after work.

So in this year with a swing toward absentee and mail-in ballots, I think it is irresponsible to report any statistics about the nature of the mailed ballots until Nov. 4. Let them all be counted before any reporting is done. It is essential that this election be clean and completely scandal-free and, in my opinion, no speculative reporting done between now and the real election day of Nov. 3!

Everyone’s vote should count. The Associated Press is dictating its opinion, not presenting news.

Helen Hofer

Sweet Home

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0