Mailbag: Asleson deserves better from YMCA board

Thank you, first of all, to numerous YMCA donors, members and friends who have shared their concern re: the lifetime membership in question for Jim Asleson, who retired one year ago now (editorial, Oct. 30).
Jim was the CEO for the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA for 25 years, and retired after a 40-year YMCA career. He was the driving force behind the new YMCA in Albany.
Chris Reese, the new CEO, requested that Jim be honored for his work with a lifetime membership to the YMCA. Jim was only given one year, even though many in our community have stood behind a lifetime membership for Jim. Albany's YMCA Board is the only one in Oregon that has not offered this privilege for a retired CEO, even though Jim is the only CEO in Oregon to complete a new YMCA facility from the ground up.
YMCA core values include caring, respect and responsibility towards all. I must question these values as being an integral part of our local YMCA. The only comment made directly to Jim, from a senior YMCA Board member, is that "he can afford the membership."
In the spirit of Christmas, two anonymous donors have given a check to Chris Reese to cover the membership in 2020. We can only hope that this kind, caring and respectful gesture by community members will motivate the YMCA board leadership to focus on the YMCA core values, more than the financial benefit of one membership, as Jim was an outstanding community leader.
E.M. Asleson
Lebanon
Editor's note: The author is Jim Asleson's wife.