Mailbag: Are we risking war based on a lie?

Does anyone have a magic decoder ring?

President Trump recently authorized a successful drone strike on an Iranian general.

According to Trump, American intelligence agencies had information indicating the general was planning strikes against Americans in the Middle East. If that is true, I commend Trump.

However, this is a president who has spent most of his administration telling us we should not believe American intelligence and law enforcement agencies. In fact, he has made it clear, he trusts Putin, our Russian enemy, more than our own intelligence agencies. According to Fact Checker, he has misled or lied to the American public no less than 13,435 times.

He is not the first. Clinton said he did not have sex with Monica. Reagan started the war on drugs. But, while Nancy was saying, "Just say no," Ronald was encouraging the drug cartels to pedal their poison in the U.S. so that he could finance his "off the books" spook operations.

So, is there a magic decoder ring that will tell me when I can believe this president?

I used to believe, "If his lips were moving, he was lying." But I'd hate to believe we are risking a war based on a lie, even if Trump does want to divert our attention from the impeachment.